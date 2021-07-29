Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,720 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,871,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,182 shares of company stock worth $3,390,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

IRM opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.