Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,970 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.28 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

