Canaccord Genuity Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $406.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $431.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

