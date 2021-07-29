Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.93

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.93 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 555529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

