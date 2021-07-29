Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.170-$5.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

CPT traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 713,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,073. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.20. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.64.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

