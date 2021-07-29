Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.55. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,340%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE CPE opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

