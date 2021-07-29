California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.17. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.