California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 86 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

