California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 127 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

