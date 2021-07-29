California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

