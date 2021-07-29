California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ShockWave Medical worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $203.74. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,419,600. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

