California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,502 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $213.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.33 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

