California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.