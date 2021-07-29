Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $$3.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $968.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

