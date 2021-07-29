CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.55

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.55 and last traded at $269.56, with a volume of 637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.89.

Several research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.39.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

