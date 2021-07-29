C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.32, but opened at $87.97. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 13,295 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

