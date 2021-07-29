ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $580,434.65 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $580,434.65 and approximately $53,703.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00037741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00099736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00123131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,973.34 or 1.00030375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.00793308 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

