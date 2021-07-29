BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report $533.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $537.83 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

BWXT opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.16. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.