BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.63 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Analyst Recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

