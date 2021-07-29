BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.63 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

