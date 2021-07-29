BRT Apartments (BRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other BRT Apartments news, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

