Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BRO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 925,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

