Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Brother Industries stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRTHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

