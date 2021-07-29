Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,470.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and last traded at GBX 2,450 ($32.01), with a volume of 2613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,395 ($31.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £396.43 million and a P/E ratio of 30.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

