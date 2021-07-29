Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

