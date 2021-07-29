Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIP opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

