Brokers Set Expectations for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

