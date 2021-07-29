Brokers Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

