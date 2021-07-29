Brokers Offer Predictions for Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.57.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$38.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.44.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

