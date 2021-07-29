Brokers Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

