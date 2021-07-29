Brokers Offer Predictions for Citizens & Northern Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $402.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $25.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

