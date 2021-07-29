Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

