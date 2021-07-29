Brokerages Set Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Target Price at $17.44

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

VEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VEI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $16,284,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

