Brokerages Set Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Target Price at $17.44

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.
VEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of VEI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $16,284,000.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
