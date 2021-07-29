Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $27.13

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 1,616,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,917. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.89.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.