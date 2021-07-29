Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $71.25

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 116,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.