Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) PT at €29.75

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.75 ($35.00).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SZG shares. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of SZG traded up €0.98 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €31.68 ($37.27). 238,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a 1-year high of €32.78 ($38.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

