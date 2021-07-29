Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Target Price at C$62.00

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.00.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

TSE OTEX traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.59. 154,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 billion and a PE ratio of 91.85.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

