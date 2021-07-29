Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Target Price at C$62.00

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.00.
OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
TSE OTEX traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.59. 154,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 billion and a PE ratio of 91.85.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.