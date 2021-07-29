Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $18.38

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.19. 3,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,767. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

