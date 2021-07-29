Brokerages Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.