Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$246.67

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$246.67.

CJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$192.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 897.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$179.95. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$158.63 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8899997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 449.53%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.