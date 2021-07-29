Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price at $48.57

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 3,593,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,054. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.