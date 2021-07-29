Brokerages Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Target Price at $20.29

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

BASFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

