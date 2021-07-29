Brokerages Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) PT at €25.67

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.67 ($30.20).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIXA. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.73 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.47 ($24.08). The company had a trading volume of 496,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 59.89. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €23.56 ($27.72).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.