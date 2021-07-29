Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 1,033,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $714.69 million, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

