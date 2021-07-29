Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $301.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.20 million and the highest is $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $230.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 7,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.