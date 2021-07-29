Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Gevo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 130,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,209,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.31. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 95.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

