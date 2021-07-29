Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post $121.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. fuboTV reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $529.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sib LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.50. 28,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,141,301. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.80.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

