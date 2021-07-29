Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FORM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 576,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,716. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

