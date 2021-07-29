Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $292.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.64 million and the lowest is $289.00 million. Exelixis reported sales of $259.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 198.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 864,073 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

