Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,218. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $29.59. 5,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,633. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

