Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 121.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,714. The firm has a market cap of $600.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

